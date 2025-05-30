Alpharetta-based startup wins at this year’s Telly Awards

Alpharetta-based startup, Imagination Square Studios, is a silver award winner in the Children’s category at the 46th annual Telly Awards. This win is based on its trailer for “Jax & Maizy,” a forthcoming animated series about two Schnauzer pups with endless dreams, finding themselves in a new, imaginative adventure within each episode.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies. This year’s winners include Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, ESPN, LinkedIn, NATO, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), Sawhorse Productions, Telemundo and more.

With over 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes Ben Wackett, Marketing Director, ENSO Sports & Entertainment Agency, Brian Toombs, Head of Roku Brand Studio, Roku Brand Studio, Lucy Shen, Creator Marketing Manager, Patreon, Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO North America, MediaPro, Rosalind Pressman, VP Brand Marketing, Pluto TV, Adam Faze, Executive Producer, Gymnasium, James Young, EVP, Head of Creative Innovation, BBDO New York, Sarah Minnie, Head of Artist Development and Production, Open Television, Nicole Lederman, Executive Producer, The Martin Agency and Gregg Stouffer, Lead Editor, Pickleball TV.

Located in Alpharetta, Georgia, Imagination Square Studios is an innovative media production company focused on creating high quality, engaging, animated features and content for global audiences. The company aims to combine cutting-edge technology with compelling storytelling to entertain all ages. Founded by Jay Lorenz in June of 2024, Imagination Square Studios is poised to carve out a significant niche in the vibrant and expanding world of animated films. By combining technological innovation, diverse storytelling, and strategic marketing, it is the company’s mission to create a new wave of animated content that resonates with audiences around the globe.

The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners/

More about Imagination Square Studios can be found at www.imaginationsquarestudios.com