An Atlanta Insider Talks Marriott’s Mission in the Film and Television Industry

Accommodating and facilitating film and television production requires extreme flexibility and adaptability. In metro Atlanta and around the world, Marriott International plays a critical role in making sure productions succeed, comfortably.

We sat down with Marriott Senior Account Executive for Entertainment, Kurtis Sylvester, to learn what makes the hospitality icon an ideal partner.

Tell us about Marriott’s philosophy on cultivating a home base for the film and entertainment industry.

Sylvester: Marriott’s approach is to align with the film and TV industry. We educate our hotels, colleagues, and associates on what the industry entails, and then our leaders can get their properties aligned and ensuring they’re a comfortable place to do business.

Film contacts feel like they’re understood, and the Marriott team is a trusted partner around the globe. When customers need lodging, we’re nimble.

