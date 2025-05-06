Animation: The unsung hero of the Georgia film scene

By Lauren Spaulding

When I came to Georgia in 2022, I expected to find a community of live-action filmmakers – the people who worked on my favorite movies and inspired me to become part of the industry – and unsurprisingly, I found exactly that. What I did not expect to discover was that Georgia is also home to a flourishing animation industry. Yet, everyone I spoke with — from legislators, to studio executives, to local filmmakers — seemed only to be focused on the state’s rapidly growing live-action scene. As I surrounded myself with this impressive and talented community of creators, I wondered why no one was talking about Georgia’s animation scene.

The global animation market is a behemoth, generating over $370 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $580 billion by 2032, with North America leading in global content production and distribution. The rise of streaming services and increased demand for content have made animation more popular than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic restricted studios from producing content through traditional, tried-and-true processes. As a result, much of the animation scene thrived because studios quickly figured out how to shift their existing workflows remotely to continue production. Georgia’s animation industry benefited from this shift, drawing attention from studios across the country.

This recent growth builds on a rich history of animation in Georgia that spans decades. In 1991, the acquisition of Hanna-Barbera’s library by Turner Broadcasting System marked a pivotal moment in the establishment of Georgia as a center for animation and launched Cartoon Network, the first to air only animated shows. The launch of Adult Swim in 2001 further catalyzed the development of an ecosystem of animators and creators in Georgia, contributing to a thriving creative community. Studios such as Floyd County Productions, Bento Box, Awesome Inc. and others, have emerged across the state, building on the foundation laid by Turner Broadcasting and bolstered by Georgia’s film tax credit.

Given this rich legacy and ongoing growth, it is time for industry leaders to talk about Georgia’s animation scene.

Georgia is often disparagingly labeled a “film factory” due to the deficit of mainstream original intellectual property developed in the state. After speaking with Matt Thompson, co-founder of Floyd County Productions, and his colleague Simon Gibney — both Emmy Award winners for their work on “Archer” — I had an epiphany. Georgia has developed original content for years; it is just flying under the radar as animation! Shows such as “Archer” (FX Networks), “Squidbillies” (Adult Swim) and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” (Cartoon Network) are just a few of the notable grassroots productions from the state. Gibney attributes much of the success of these shows to Georgia’s unique creative ecosystem, stating, “Georgia is a great melting pot; it influences your writing and the stories you want to tell, so it doesn’t become insular.”

Another surprising discovery was the large community of independent animators developing their own projects — a rare feat in the world of animation. “You can say that again,” laughed Genevieve LeDoux, Emmy-winning creator of “Star Forest,” an innovative virtual music video series featuring an animated band. “Star Forest” exemplifies the originality and strong community of artists, designers and animators in Georgia who operate outside the larger studio system. LeDoux said, “I think the only reason this project worked is because it was in Georgia. We had a community built here…I wouldn’t have gone anywhere else.”

LeDoux highlighted that developing original content carries a heightened responsibility to be a mindful steward of the stories that are told. She said, “If you can teach children that their perception defines their reality, you can change the world.” Stories leave a lasting impression, particularly on younger viewers. How can leaders in the industry instill this sense of responsibility in the next generation of storytellers?

The answer lies in education. LeDoux, Thompson and Gibney emphasized the significance of Georgia’s educational infrastructure in supporting workforce pipelines and contributing to industry growth. “The number one hardest position for animation companies to hire from Georgia are storyboarders,” Thompson said. To address this growing need, Floyd County Productions partnered with the educational non-profit Trilith Institute to develop a Cinematic Storyboarding course to provide hands-on training to local artists looking to hone their skills and break into this field.

Institutions such as Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Kennesaw State University and Georgia State University work closely with local animation companies to adapt their curriculum to meet these niche industry needs. Gibney estimated nearly 65% of Floyd County Productions’ current workforce are SCAD alumni. Danyl Bartlett, Dean of SCAD’s School of Animation and Motion, highlighted the importance of real-world training in both technical and soft skills for building lasting careers. SCAD Animation Studios, a student-led production studio, enables up to forty students to collaborate on a school-sponsored animated film, allowing them to apply these skills and train for a growing global workforce. “This is the closest simulation we can provide to what it is like to work in feature animation,” Bartlett said. “Students leave us with hands-on experience of what it’s like to work on a big production and all the challenges and responsibilities that come along with working on a professional level.” This collaboration between educational institutions and professionals ensures that students are prepared for the dynamic and unpredictable nature of this field.

As Georgia’s animation scene continues to grow, the future looks bright. Demand for animated content is projected to increase, driven by the global appeal of animation and the flexibility of remote work. Yet, despite this growth, there is no clear path forward due to ever-changing distribution and finance models and an increased reliance on outsourcing to a global workforce, a perspective shared by many industry veterans. At SCAD’s annual 2024 AnimationFest, Ashley Kohler from Awesome Inc. encouraged students to adopt these changes with an open mind, saying, “You are the ones who are going to figure out what the future of the industry looks like.”

Though the landscape of animation may change, two things will not: high-quality storytelling and a steadfast commitment to one’s unique voice are the driving forces behind success in this field. The stories we share, the perspectives we embrace and the values we uphold are our most potent tools in this industry.

This belief, coupled with Georgia’s incredible creative economy, inspired me to produce my own animated film, “Ollie,” which highlights the importance of remaining committed to one’s voice and values. I have experienced firsthand the magic of Georgia’s creative ecosystem through its extraordinary talent pool and supportive community. To echo LeDoux—this project works because of Georgia.

It’s time for leaders, educators and creators to engage with and celebrate Georgia’s animation scene; to amplify creative voices and support them as they take stewardship of their stories and the industry’s future. Let’s start talking — because the stories emerging from Georgia’s animation scene deserve the world’s attention.

Lauren Spaulding is an award-winning writer and director and co-founder of RBL Entertainment, currently serving as Senior Operations Director at Georgia Entertainment.

This article appeared in the 2025 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.