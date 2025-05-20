ArtsXchange, South Fulton Arts, and BronzeLens Unite To Present ‘Art in Action’ Documentary Shorts

South Fulton Arts (SFA), ArtsXchange, and BronzeLens Film Festival are uniting to present Art in Action, a free evening of films and community conversation honoring the role of working artists in shaping Atlanta’s cultural legacy.

Featured are four documentary films produced and commissioned by SFA in 2023 and 2024 as part of its Filmer series. The event is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 20, at ArtsXchange (2148 Newnan St., East Point, Ga., 30344).

South Fulton Arts and its annual Filmer series produces short documentaries that uplift Atlanta’s vibrant creative community through the eyes of emerging filmmakers in a collaborative project between filmmaker and artist. Art in Action will spotlight those who remind us that artists don’t only create — they heal, organize, and transform.

“Atlanta didn’t become a cultural capital by accident. It was built by everyday artists who understood art, not as fringe, not as an add-on, but as an integral component of culture, and of the struggle for social and economic justice,” said The ArtsXchange co-founder and Executive Director Alice Lovelace.

Art in Action features three documentaries from the South Fulton Arts 2023 Filmer 6 series including Ethan Payne’s “Rhyme Travelers” that centers the Soul Food Cypher, a safe and liberating space for emcees to practice and grow; “City of Kings” directed by Will Feagins Jr., a visual narrative of Atlanta’s graffiti writing culture and its place in the global graffiti community; and creative director Jonathan Banks tells the stories of ReEntry Arts Connection, which uses art to reduce recidivism in “Just People.” Lastly, “Say Yes to Destiny” (2024 Filmer 7 series) – also by Banks – is a portrait of ArtsXchange founder Lovelace and her legacy of tireless cultural work and community impact.

“ArtsXchange is a catalyst for important conversations influenced by artists and others who shape culture,” said South Fulton Arts Executive Director Jennifer Bauer-Lyons. “Our Filmer series has become a recognized platform for local creatives to convey untold stories, and we are proud to partner with organizations who help continue this mission.”

Filmmakers scheduled to participate in the talkback include Banks, Feagins, Alex Acosta of Soul Food Cypher, and Dr. Curtis A. King and Garry Yates of ReEntry Arts Connection.

The aim is to encourage viewers to reflect on how artists anchor communities, and how the arts remain essential to building an imaginative, equitable, and prosperous society. “ArtsXchange is a living example of the power of artists to create their own destiny,” Lovelace continued. “So we’re excited to host an event that shows many examples of artists and the real, lasting influence they have on our daily lives and our future.”