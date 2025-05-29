Atlanta-based composer wins at this year’s Telly Awards

Atlanta-based composer Mark Kueffner is a silver award winner at the 46th annual Telly Awards for his work on the original score for “Nobody Heals Alone,” a forthcoming documentary about post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans and first responders.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies. This year’s winners include Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, ESPN, LinkedIn, NATO, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA

Clippers (NBA), Sawhorse Productions, Telemundo and more.

“Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, shaping truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues,” shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. “The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok.”

Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year’s new categories included topics within Film & Shorts, Outdoor & Adventure, and Brand Partnerships. These categories centered on stories and collaborations that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.

With over 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winner's were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council.

