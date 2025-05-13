‘Beyond The Gates’ Renewed For A Second Season

Beyond the Gates has been renewed for a second season by CBS.

The sudser from Michele Val Jean is up +67% in multiplatform viewership from last years’ time period and beats ABC’s General Hospital by 7% among women 25-54 on broadcast, according to Nielsen.

Beyond the Gates is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, DC, in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States; a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.

Read more at Deadline