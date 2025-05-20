Cannes Recap: Images, Reels and more from the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Georgia, USA was on full display at the 78th Cannes Film Festival to spotlight our cinematic achievements, locations and industry infrastructure. Georgia Entertainment’s signature “From Script to Screen” program at the Festival de Cannes included panels, brunches, mixers and a full day dedicated to amplifying the Peach State.

The multi-day programming kicked off with an exclusive pre-Cannes send-off at the Office Bar inside the Epicurean Hotel in Atlanta. Exclusively held for our partners, it was produced in partnership with WeAudition and featured emerging talent and resources.

Once in France, our programming launched with a “Celebration of Cinema Cocktail Reception” held at the Galerie Vieceli art gallery steps away from the croisette. In a true reflection of the evolution and convergence of the creative industries, the Galerie Vieceli specializes in contemporary and immersive art. Guests enjoyed a taste of Southern Hospitality while sipping peach bourbon cocktails and networking amongst our partners and VIP guests.

Next, we hosted the “Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch” at the American Pavilion located within the Village International at the Palais des Festivals. The event shined a spotlight on the meaningful conversations at the intersection of entertainment, mental health and social impact—core themes that reflect the growing emphasis on wellness in creative industries worldwide. In collaboration with Project Blackbird, Alexandra Miles moderated a panel featuring Georgia Entertainment’s CEO & Founder, Randy Davidson, and Jameela Jamil – a powerhouse multi-hyphenate—actor, writer, and activist—who is a fearless cultural voice. The conversation emphasized ways the industry can better focus and support efforts globally. Kristina Arjona of the Association of Mental Health Coordinators, and producer of “Randy Mandy & the Curse of the Plaza Theatre,” and Tara Nichols were recognized as Georgians working globally on the topic.

The programming culminated with the first-ever officially sanctioned Georgia, USA Day held at the FilmUSA Pavilion. The day was filled with Georgia-centric programming. Starting the day with Conversations and Croissants: Presented by the Columbus Film Office and featured comments from Columbus Film Commissioner Joel Slocumb and a panel discussion on production. Panelists included Josh Harris of Peachtree Media Group; David Bianchi of Exertion Films; Maria Breese McLain of 3:33 Creative Productions; and Laura Burvill and Otto Aouita of Ceenema.

The day continued after lunch with the “Throughout Georgia, USA” panel featuring a discussion centered on what keeps the Peach State Camera Ready. Panelists were Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner; Deronte Smith of Film & Chantel Ross Francois of the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Walker Dalton of the Savannah Film Office. The discussion explored how Georgia is powering global storytelling—from iconic locations to world-class infrastructure and unmatched local support for filmmakers.

This was followed by the “Made in Georgia, USA” panel which centered the state’s position in production power, ecosystem development, innovation, and opportunity from leaders shaping the future of entertainment. Panelists included Jennifer Roe Emery of Shadowbox Studios; Jeffrey Stepakoff of Trilith Institute; and Melanie Krinsky of Western Alliance Bank.