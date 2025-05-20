Cannes Recap: Images, Reels and more from the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Next, we hosted the “Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch” at the American Pavilion located within the Village International at the Palais des Festivals. The event shined a spotlight on the meaningful conversations at the intersection of entertainment, mental health and social impact—core themes that reflect the growing emphasis on wellness in creative industries worldwide.
In collaboration with Project Blackbird, Alexandra Miles moderated a panel featuring Georgia Entertainment’s CEO & Founder, Randy Davidson, and Jameela Jamil – a powerhouse multi-hyphenate—actor, writer, and activist—who is a fearless cultural voice. The conversation emphasized ways the industry can better focus and support efforts globally. Kristina Arjona of the Association of Mental Health Coordinators, and producer of “Randy Mandy & the Curse of the Plaza Theatre,” and Tara Nichols were recognized as Georgians working globally on the topic.
The programming culminated with the first-ever officially sanctioned Georgia, USA Day held at the FilmUSA Pavilion. The day was filled with Georgia-centric programming. Starting the day with Conversations and Croissants: Presented by the Columbus Film Office and featured comments from Columbus Film Commissioner Joel Slocumb and a panel discussion on production. Panelists included Josh Harris of Peachtree Media Group; David Bianchi of Exertion Films; Maria Breese McLain of 3:33 Creative Productions; and Laura Burvill and Otto Aouita of Ceenema.
The day continued after lunch with the “Throughout Georgia, USA” panel featuring a discussion centered on what keeps the Peach State Camera Ready. Panelists were Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner; Deronte Smith of Film & Chantel Ross Francois of the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Walker Dalton of the Savannah Film Office. The discussion explored how Georgia is powering global storytelling—from iconic locations to world-class infrastructure and unmatched local support for filmmakers.
This was followed by the “Made in Georgia, USA” panel which centered the state’s position in production power, ecosystem development, innovation, and opportunity from leaders shaping the future of entertainment. Panelists included Jennifer Roe Emery of Shadowbox Studios; Jeffrey Stepakoff of Trilith Institute; and Melanie Krinsky of Western Alliance Bank.
Programming for the day and the “From Script to Screen” series concluded with “Lights, Camera, America” hosted in partnership with Monarch Private Capital. The insightful discussion stressed efforts on a federal and national level to solve for current challenges facing the production landscape. Panelists were Tom Ara of DLA Piper; Mike Mosallam of Shadowbox Studios; Valerie Guerette-Langlais of A24; Tony Armer of Talon Entertainment and Jaha Cummings of Blue Ocean Press. Guests concluded the event with a mixer from 4 – 6 p.m.
Georgia Day Images & Recap Reel
Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ slate of events at the 2025 Cannes International Film Festival was presented by Film Columbus GA, Shadowbox Studios and Trilith Institute. Other partners include Visit East Point, SCAD, Fulton Films, Western Alliance Bank, Explore Gwinnett, Film Savannah, Trilith Studios, PAM Studios, and PS ATL.
Instagram LIVE Streams:
- from the Galerie Vieceli art gallery
- from the Members Beach Club
- from the top of Cannes
- from the Georgia Day event
Photo credit: Jennifer Reynolds and Crizz Quinn
IMAGE GALLERY