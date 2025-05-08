Cinematic Meltdown? Proposed foreign-made film tariff elicits questions, concerns, and promising observations

By Carol Badaracco Padgett

President Donald Trump kicked off the start of May 2025 by announcing a 100% tariff on films and television series shot internationally. What does that mean?

Here’s how he put it on Truth Social.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security Threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

The stock of Warner Bros., Disney, Netflix, and others fell soon after, Reuters reported.

One of the plan’s masterminds is Special Ambassador to Hollywood Jon Voight; the Oscar-winning actor shares the title with Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson. Alongside several other special advisors, Voight’s plan, called “Make Hollywood Great Again,” was presented to the President shortly before his May 4 social post, Deadline exclusively reported.

Some of the plan’s suggestions are purported to include: a 10% federal tax credit to states that already offer an incentive, such as Georgia, New York, and California, and a 20% federal tax credit for states with no incentives in place; a 120% tariff on any production that shoots internationally when it could have filmed in the U.S.; a restructuring of the licensing terms used by streamers that would help producers regain ownership rights; and an American cultural test mandate – similar to subjective measures used in Canada and the UK — for projects seeking a U.S. tax incentive.

After his Truth Social post on foreign-made film tariffs, the President walked it back, announcing intentions to discuss the plan further with studio heads.

Nonetheless, the surprise is spurring conversations within the film and media industries, and headlines indicating general confusion.

“It seems to have instigated a conversation that I hope can evolve into sound policy and options for incentivizing film production to return to America,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Implementing a traditional tariff on film and television productions, akin to those on tangible goods like iPhones or automobiles, presents significant challenges due to the complex and globalized nature of content creation and distribution. Recognizing these complexities, discussions have shifted towards alternative strategies to bolster domestic film production.”

The president of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics, Scott Karol, who worked with Voight on the “Make Hollywood Great Again” plan, reportedly said, “This plan is all about leveling the playing field so that producing right here in America is not only a competitive option but the first choice.”

Speaking to NPR for its May 5 report, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said the union is eager to learn more. Crew unions like IATSE and Teamsters are reported to be watching developments and keeping an open mind. The Motion Picture Association and other advocacy organizations have yet to weigh in.

In NPR’s report, the vice president of production with A&E Studios in Los Angeles, Steven Jaworski, is quoted as saying, “We have so many questions.”

More soon.