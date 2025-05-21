Colorist Chat: Company 3 Atlanta’s Parker Jarvie

Parker Jarvie is a colorist at Company 3 Atlanta, a full-service color and post company with studios in the US, Canada and the UK and with the capability to remotely connect from anywhere.

Jarvie originally joined Company 3’s Chicago studio in 2015 after graduating from the city’s Columbia College. After school, he worked as an assistant and honed his technical and artistic skills, both assisting and coloring projects on his own. In late 2018, he transferred to the New York facility as an assistant and was then later promoted to colorist, temporarily working out of the Santa Monica facility. Over the course of his time at Company 3, Jarvie has colored a number of unique campaigns for Adidas, Audi, Nissan, Porsche, GMC, Kenneth Cole, Kids Foot Locker, McDonald’s and many more. He’s been based in the Atlanta office since 2024.

Let’s find out more from Jarvie…

