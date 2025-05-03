Commentary: Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ isn’t just scaring audiences. It’s scaring Hollywood.

With his critically acclaimed hit “Sinners,” director-writer Ryan Coogler cements himself as a transformational filmmaker. “Sinners,” a gleefully genre-bending, soulful vampire spectacle, signifies on the American and Southern legacy of white supremacy at a moment when teaching the uncomfortable history of race in America is being outlawed. Auteurs — and we can safely identify Coogler as such — often do this: produce revelatory work that is at once prophetic and a sign of the times in the national culture and the industry itself.

Coogler requested and received a rare stake in his studio-produced film, securing from Warner Bros. first-dollar gross points, final cut and ownership of the film in 25 years.

Listen to Dunn on New York Public Radio and view her discussion with Sinners Movie Production Designer Hannah Beachler on YouTube.