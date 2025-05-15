Discover Dunwoody Highlights Jackson Giles The Monthly Distinguished Production Associate for May

Discover Dunwoody proudly honors Jackson Giles as the May recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program, an initiative designed to spotlight the unsung heroes of the film and television industry. These professionals work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring productions to life, sometimes without the recognition they truly deserve. Jackson’s journey is a shining example of that dedication.

His fascination with film began early, captivated not just by stories on screen, but by how they were made. That curiosity turned into the start of a career in 1996 when he worked as a Production Assistant on the ABC miniseries “The Shining” while living in Colorado. This experience led Jackson to study Broadcast Journalism and TV Production at the University of Mississippi, where he also anchored the campus news and hosted a classic rock radio show.

After graduating, Jackson launched his own company, Freeze Frame Productions, where he focused on producing commercials and content for local television.

Photo Credit: Charles Maceo

