Eagle Rock Studios’ Michael Clark Helps Productions, Crews and Creatives Succeed

Michael Clark at Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta has an especially full slate, and that’s good news for Georgia. The studio is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary in the metro area, as well.

As general manager, Clark brought impressive experience to Eagle Rock and a genuine love of film production. And both of these elements have proven beneficial. Right now at Eagle Rock, there’s production of the ABC Series “Will Trent” going into its fourth season, and there’s the Paramount series “Tulsa King,” which is back for seasons three and four. The Netflix series “His and Hers” was also at the studio, while “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” filmed a portion there, too.

Read on to learn Clark’s big-picture take on the industry coast to coast, his personal approach to the general management of Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta and his outlook on the local film and television industry he loves.

