‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Coursing To Franchise-Best $51M Bow; Nobody Is Rushing To ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

By Staff on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

Don’t be shocked in a few hours if Warner Bros calls Final Destination Bloodlines at $50M, but the last we checked, $49M+ is safe after a robust estimated $17.3M Saturday, just 18% off from Friday’s number/previews of $21M.

Interesting to note that the last two Final Destination movies have had a history of holding from their Friday to Saturday, 2009’s previous opening record holder, The Final Destination dipped 6%, while 2011’s Final Destination 5 inched down by 15%.

Everyone has been marveling over Warner Bros’ stunts for the latest horror chapter, in particular those iconic log trucks (Thank God, none of them really buckled, that would be a very bad stunt).

