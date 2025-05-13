Georgia Entertainment Announces Jameela Jamil as Featured Guest for the Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival

Georgia Entertainment proudly announces acclaimed actor and activist Jameela Jamil as the featured guest for this year’s Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch, hosted during the 78th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival as part of their signature “From Script to Screen” event series. In collaboration with Project Blackbird, this signature event will include a compelling fireside chat on mental health and storytelling, moderated by Project Blackbird founder and producer Alexandra Miles.

The event will spotlight meaningful conversations at the intersection of entertainment, identity, mental health and social impact—core themes that reflect the growing emphasis on wellness in creative industries worldwide. As Georgia’s film industry continues to expand, the state is uniquely positioned to lead the way in prioritizing wellness across all levels of entertainment.

“We are honored to welcome Jameela, and to collaborate with incredible partners like Project Blackbird and the Association of Mental Health Coordinators,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “This event is a celebration of Georgia’s rising global influence and a call to center wellness, representation and real stories in our creative spaces.”

Jamil is a powerhouse multi-hyphenate—actor, writer, host and activist—who rose to fame as Tahani on “The Good Place” and has since starred in acclaimed comedies, major franchises and hit animated series. A fearless cultural voice, she is also the founder of “I Weigh,” a global movement and podcast that promotes self-worth, inclusion and systemic change. In 2024, she launched “Move For Your Mind,” an initiative that encourages movement for mental wellness in all bodies. Jamil brings both charisma and purpose to everything she does, on and off the screen.

Project Blackbird Inc., is a nonprofit driving mental health impact through storytelling. With degrees from Boston University and SCAD, Miles launched “Project Blackbird“—a short film and accompanying campus tour that combines film screenings with panels featuring public figures discussing their mental health experiences. Her work connects underrepresented youth with free therapy and mental health resources. She is currently producing “ALMA,” a feature set to film in Georgia in spring 2026.

The Association of Mental Health Coordinators (AMHC) is a proud sponsor of this year’s panel on mental health in the entertainment industry. Co-founded in Georgia, AMHC offers mental health support in collaboration with the Trilith Institute, the Trilith Foundation, and other studios both locally and globally. AMHC is leading the way in building mental wellness infrastructure at major production studios, scaling from local roots to international impact. Their presence at Cannes marks a pivotal step in their global expansion and continued support of the creative community.

Randy Mandy and the Curse of the Plaza Theatre, an independent film production, is also a sponsor for Georgia Entertainment’s brunch panel. A vampire dark comedy set in the historic Plaza Theatre that explores themes of grief, queer identity, mental health, and intimacy through a supernatural lens.

Along with the narrative feature, the team is creating a documentary on the journey of making a feature from start to finish in Georgia. They are also partnering with nonprofits Film Impact Georgia and Arte GA to offer paid mentorships to uplift Georgia based filmmakers, pairing them with the creative team on Randy Mandy. The documentary will not only highlight the incredible creative talent in Georgia, but work as a guideline for other indie filmmakers locally and globally to remove the mystery around feature financing, community engagement, and the world of distribution.

Presenting partners of Georgia Entertainment’s “From Script to Screen” events are Film Columbus GA, Shadowbox Studios and Trilith Institute. Other partners include Visit East Point, SCAD, Fulton Films, Western Alliance Bank, Explore Gwinnett, Film Savannah, Monarch, Trilith Studios, PAM Studios, Discover Atlanta, PS ATL and others.

