Georgia Entertainment CEO featured on “All Things Considered”

WABE’s Marlon Hyde spoke to Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment about the current state of the film industry in Georgia. The interview aired on several of WABE’s programs, including National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” which is “the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country.”
Topics discussed were:
- The Atlanta Film Festival
- Transitioning budget sizes for film production
- Filmmakers and production crews concerns
- New opportunities for sound stages in Georgia
- Georgia Entertainment’s upcoming trip to the Festival de Cannes
