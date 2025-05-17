Georgia Maintains Status as Top Production Hub in the Face of Industry Slowdowns

By Todd Longwell

A movie shooting on location is often compared to a circus, because both are self-contained communities of performers and laborers that visit for a short time, rile up the locals, then pull out, leaving sawdust and elephant dung in their wake, literally and/or figuratively….

The wealth of permanent facilities means that projects visiting the Peach state today are less likely to find themselves shooting in converted warehouses — as so many do in production hubs spawned by government incentives — or, heaven forbid, a tent. They’re also less likely to be staffed by out-of-towners.

“The tax incentives have been the strongest in the country for a long time, and they’ve developed a really strong crew base, so you don’t really need to bring in anybody to work on a film in Georgia,” says Halmi. “And the crew is less expensive than California crews, and the weather is better than New York, so you don’t have to worry about rainy days or getting snowed out.”

