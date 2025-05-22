Georgia’s Creative Industries Take Center Stage at Skillshot Media’s 2025 Animation Summit

Skillshot Media hosted the 2025 Animation Summit at Lindbergh City Center, drawing attention to the booming creative industries in Georgia. The event served as a dynamic platform showcasing the intersection of animation, video games, and digital storytelling—highlighting the innovation and talent driving the state’s entertainment economy.

Skillshot Media, known for fostering an immersive gaming culture, used the summit to spotlight standout projects including Star Forest and Legend of Bass Reeves, both proudly developed in Georgia.

Star Forest is an original game experience created using Fortnite’s UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), featuring all-local 3D assets. Spearheaded by Austin Baur, the game was developed in collaboration with an up-and-coming designer, showcasing Georgia’s young talent and the power of community-driven creativity. Explore the game yourself: FORTNITE STAR FOREST LEVEL

Legend of Bass Reeves is a third-person action shooter inspired by the legendary Black U.S. Deputy Marshal. Built in Unreal Engine, the game is a collaboration between local developers and the Georgia Game Developers Association, emphasizing authentic storytelling and gameplay. Continually refined through player feedback from local conventions, the project exemplifies grassroots game development with cultural significance.

Voice actor Bob Carter also shared insights into Dead Zone Rogue, an intense rogue-like shooter developed by Georgia-based Prophecy Games. The title puts players in the midst of chaotic battles against alien and robotic foes, further underlining the state’s expanding role in game development.

The summit featured portfolio reviews hosted by ASIFA-SOUTH, offering emerging artists a rare opportunity to receive feedback on their work directly from professionals at powerhouse studios such as Cartoon Network, Awesome Inc., Adult Swim, Floyd County Productions, and Trilith Institute. More than just a review session, it was a launchpad for creatives to network on a personal level with industry veterans.

From indie passion projects to professional panels and hands-on demos, the 2025 Animation Summit made clear that Georgia is more than just a backdrop for entertainment—it’s a thriving hub of creativity. The event celebrated not only the projects being built here but also the people behind them—artists, designers, developers, and storytellers forging the future of interactive media.

Whether showcasing handcrafted video games, participating in intimate portfolio reviews, or engaging in thought-provoking panels, attendees left inspired and better connected to Georgia’s ever-growing entertainment ecosystem.

Credit: Adam Johnson