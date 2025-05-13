Ghost Gaming And Intel Announce Strategic Gaming Partnership

Resurgens Gaming and Intel today announced a strategic partnership where Intel becomes the official PC processor of Ghost Gaming across their competitive esports teams, creator network, tournaments, community activations, and game development initiatives.

Ghost Gaming, a leading North American gaming lifestyle organization with over 85 managed content creators and esports competitors, will get early access to the latest technology from Intel Gaming and showcase how Intel powers gaming from the casual player to the content creator to the high end esports competitor, to the game developer.

“Sponsoring Ghost Gaming as a technology partner is a perfect way to showcase our hardware across the entire spectrum of gaming,” said. Sarah Stamp, North America Gaming Marketing Manager at Intel. “We recognize Ghost Gaming to be a true 360 degree gaming organization with a bold and inclusive vision spanning competition, content creation, and even game development”.

The comprehensive partnership kicks off with elements including:

#IntelAmbassadors from Ghost Gaming showcasing PC building using top end Intel CPUs.

Equipping Ghost Gaming’s professional CS2 team with hardware to enable competitive gaming at the highest level.

Demonstration of Intel-powered gaming laptops by content creators on route and on site at DreamHack Dallas & IEM.

Supporting Ghost Girls, the female-focused initiative of Ghost Gaming

Supporting Ghost Launchpad, the game development initiative of Ghost Gaming

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Intel”, said Jon Bukosky, Chief Commercial Officer at Resurgens, “Intel is THE blue-chip technology partner given their unrivaled support of esports for 18 years. Our organization includes esports and importantly also content creators and game developers and we’re excited to showcase the value that Intel delivers to the entire gaming ecosystem.”

Ghost Gaming’s recently announced Launchpad program allows entrepreneurial indie developers to create and publish custom Fortnite island content. The game studio accelerator in Atlanta will be equipped with top-end Intel hardware alongside developer amenities including a playtest lab, game-room, livestream production studio, and world-class gym.