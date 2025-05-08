Great Point Studios Opens Doors to the Future of Film in Georgia

Georgia Entertainment got an exclusive opportunity to participate as Great Point Studios opened its state-of-the-art Atlanta facility to a select group of producers and industry insiders for an exclusive look. The event was marked by a spirit of creativity and optimism, reinforcing a clear message: the future of film in Georgia is not just bright—it’s brilliant.

Special guest Joel Meyer, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Production for Lionsgate Television, joined Great Point Studios’ leadership and partners for the unveiling of what is being hailed as one of the most advanced production environments in the Southeast. Meyer’s presence underscored the significance of the occasion and the rising stature of Georgia as a major player in the global entertainment industry.

“Atlanta continues to be a dynamic and in-demand production hub. My focus is on filling this space with world-class content and ensuring that every production finds the support and infrastructure they need to succeed here. We’re open for business and excited to welcome top-tier film and television projects,” Meyer stated.

Guests were given guided tours of the purpose-built, turnkey studio, exploring eight expansive sound stages with soaring 36-foot ceilings—totaling 145,000 square feet—and an additional 66,750 square feet of production office space. From expansive RV slots with green space to creative and collaboration areas, every detail was thoughtfully crafted to support seamless and efficient production workflows.

More than just a walkthrough, the event offered immersive demonstrations from key service partners that showcased the studio’s commitment to technical excellence. PHYGITAL FX, known for their innovative lighting, electric, and grip services, offered live installations; 4Wall wowed with their cutting-edge LED technologies; Film Pools exhibited their modular water tank systems designed for both above and below-water filming; and Sunbelt provided a hands-on look at essential on-set gear. ICP supported audio and visual communications leveraging their best in class equipment.

Great Point Studios Atlanta is more than just a production facility—it’s a complete ecosystem built by producers for producers. Strategically located in Douglas County, just 15 miles from downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the 450,000-square-foot complex is designed with both accessibility and scalability in mind. High bay spaces and easy load-in access further enhance its functionality for productions of any scale.

“Georgia remains a key force in the film industry, and it was exciting to see so many familiar industry faces in attendance today. We’re grateful for our partners in Georgia Film, and Douglasville and look forward to collaborating with the talented professionals throughout the greater Atlanta area,” stated Christina O’Shea Daly, Vice President Great Point Studios.

In a nod to long-term community integration and sustainability, Great Point Studios is also anchoring a new commercial village adjacent to the studio. The development currently in construction will feature a hotel, residences, restaurants, office space, and essential services, transforming the area into a fully integrated creative hub where filmmakers can live, work, and unwind.

Adding to the appeal is Georgia’s generous 30% film tax credit under the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act, which continues to draw major productions to the state.

“This facility is a direct response to the evolving needs of today’s creators,” said Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Informed by decades of production experience, every square foot is optimized for innovation, efficiency, and creativity.”

With this flagship studio, Great Point Studios is making a bold statement: Georgia is not only ready for the future of film—it’s leading the way.