Introducing the Pilot Blackbox Book Group: Empowering Entertainment Professionals Towards Financial and Creative Success

Entertainment professionals are invited to participate in the inaugural Pilot Blackbox Book Group, a transformative initiative designed to enhance both financial literacy and creative prosperity within the industry.

The pilot group will begin on June 18.

About the Initiative:

The Pilot Blackbox Book Group offers a unique platform for entertainment professionals to explore and discuss strategies for achieving financial independence and creative fulfillment. The group’s foundation is the acclaimed book, “Experiencing the American Dream: How to Invest Your Time, Energy, and Money to Create an Extraordinary Life” by Mark Matson. This national bestseller provides profound insights into investing and personal growth and aims to equip readers with the tools necessary to cultivate an extraordinary life.

Program Highlights:

Weekly Virtual Meetings: Engage in dynamic discussions held once a week in a virtual setting, allowing for flexible participation regardless of location.

Open Dialogue on Finance and Investing : Foster curiosity and gain clarity on financial matters in a supportive environment where questions are encouraged.

Empowerment Through Knowledge: Build confidence and competence in managing personal finances, leading to informed decision-making aligned with individual goals.

Creative Conversations: Explore the intersection of financial planning and creative pursuits, understanding how financial stability can enhance artistic endeavors.

Science-Based Approach: Utilize methodologies grounded in scientific research to develop a robust understanding of investing principles and discover what prudent investing is and when speculating and gambling is involved.

Expert Insight:

Robroy Wiley, a financial coach with SmartPlan Investing, emphasizes the importance of one’s relationship with money in the entertainment industry. He draws an analogy: “Your relationship to money is similar to a background actor. Background actors’ actions are there only to serve and further the story being told, not detract. Are the statements you make about money serving your life and purpose or a detraction?”

About Robroy Wiley:

Robroy Wiley brings a unique blend of financial expertise and creative insight to the Pilot Blackbox Book Group. An alumnus of Georgia State University and the Fort Lauderdale Art Institute, Robroy combines his education in finance with a background in theater and retail merchandising. A native of Southeast Florida who has made Atlanta his home for decades, he is deeply integrated into Georgia’s entertainment scene and is passionate about guiding creative professionals toward financial empowerment.

Join the Pilot Group:

Entertainment professionals interested in being part of this pioneering group are encouraged to schedule

a 15-minute introductory call with Robroy Wiley to learn more about participation. Pilot group will be starting mid May.

About the Book:

Experiencing the American Dream by Mark Matson is a six-time national bestseller, inspired by the award-winning two-day workshop, The American Dream Experience. The book offers clear, potentially life-altering truths about economics and investing, guiding readers through a profound exploration of their financial futures. The foreword is penned by renowned actor Rob Lowe, with guest contributions from actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise.

Conclusion:

The Pilot Blackbox Book Group represents a significant opportunity for entertainment professionals to align their financial strategies with their creative ambitions. By participating, members can gain valuable insights and tools to navigate the complexities of financial planning within the entertainment industry, ultimately fostering a community dedicated to mutual growth and success.

For further information or to schedule your introductory call, please contact Robroy Wiley at 770-450-6625 or robroy@smartplaninvesting.com. To schedule a 15 minute call click here.