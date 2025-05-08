Jack Holloway Reveals the Art Behind Location Magic

What does it take to turn Georgia into Hollywood’s next big backlot? Location pro Jack Holloway has the answers. In a candid conversation, Holloway shares how he went from offering free help on indie sets to landing blockbuster projects like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Tulsa King”.

With Georgia’s film scene booming, he reflects on the evolution of the industry, the importance of community partnerships and why the state’s unique locations are catching global attention. He even hints at a music festival in the works. Whether you’re in film or just fascinated by it, this is a behind-the-scenes journey you won’t want to miss.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here