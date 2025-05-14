Live Music Venue Set to Anchor Downtown’s Rising Entertainment District

Centennial Yards Company announced today that it has executed a long-term lease with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, to bring a new live music and entertainment venue to the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The state-of-the-art Live Nation venue will anchor Centennial Yards’ under-construction sports and entertainment district adjacent to the Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

This partnership marks a new milestone in the continued development of Centennial Yards, the 50-acre, $5B+ mixed-use project set to transform a long-underutilized section of the city into a vibrant, walkable district blending sports, culture, community, and commerce. Centennial Yards Company serves as the master developer and consists of a partnership between an affiliate of CIM Group and a group led by Tony Ressler.

“Centennial Yards is poised to be the epicenter of sports and entertainment for the southeastern United States where people of all ages can enjoy concerts, sporting events, bars, restaurants, and retail stores—all in one vibrant mixed-use district,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company. “Partnering with Live Nation brings us one step closer to creating a thriving hub where unforgettable experiences happen. This new Centennial Yards entertainment venue is exactly what our region needs and adds a key element to what has already been a catalyst for the revitalization of Downtown Atlanta.”

Joining the entertainment ecosystem in Downtown Atlanta, the new 5,300-seat capacity venue will complement the existing venue landscape including Tabernacle, Fox Theater and Buckhead Theater as well as sports facilities Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which can host up to 75,000 fans, and State Farm Arena, which accommodates 17,000 attendees.

The venue is set to showcase a range of performances across genres, from national headliners to global touring acts and local artists. Designed with unwavering focus on the fan, it will offer exceptional sound quality, clear sightlines, and a range of customizable options—including premium experiences and elevated food and beverage offerings.

“Atlanta has long been a cornerstone of American music and live entertainment, and we’re thrilled to help write its next chapter downtown with this new venue at Centennial Yards,” said Jordan Zachary, President of Global Venues at Live Nation. “This venue fills a key gap in the local entertainment landscape and we believe it will further strengthen the city’s position as a cultural and economic powerhouse. We’re proud to partner with the Centennial Yards, CIM Group and the Hawks organizations to deliver a destination that draws fans from across the region and contributes to the growth of Atlanta’s vibrant music scene.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Live Nation to Centennial Yards as we continue shaping a district that reflects the energy and spirit of Atlanta,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. “Bringing this world-class venue to life is a major step forward that brings people together through transformative experiences—not just for the development, but for the city itself. It reflects our commitment to building something bold, inclusive, and unforgettable for Downtown Atlanta.”

“As owners rooted in Atlanta, we are committed to shaping a Downtown that is dynamic, inclusive, and vibrant,” said Tony Ressler, Principal Owner of the Atlanta Hawks. “Live Nation’s new music venue builds on our vision for Centennial Yards as a destination where residents, visitors, and fans alike come together to experience the best of Atlanta.”

Development at Centennial Yards is well underway. Live Nation will join Cosm, a 70,000-square-foot, three-level immersive entertainment venue; Hotel Phoenix, a 292-key hotel; and The Mitchell, a 304-unit apartment tower, which are anticipated to open later this year.

Centennial Yards’ 50-acre master plan will feature over 8 million square feet for residential, retail, hotel, and entertainment uses. Centennial Yards South is already open, offering Centennial Lofts for students and young professionals. Wild Leap Brewery hosts sporting events with beer and handcrafted cocktails. Before ticketed events, the Tailgating Experience on Steele Bridge provides food trucks, live music, face painting, and fan activities. Overall, Centennial Yards is transforming Downtown Atlanta through community-focused development and vibrant spaces.