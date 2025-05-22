Missi Pyle, William Jackson Harper & Elizabeth Marvel Among New Additions To Tim Blake Nelson’s Feature in Columbus, Georgia

The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd, the new prison break thriller written and directed Tim Blake Nelson, has added six to its cast, including Nelson himself. Others newly aboard include Missi Pyle (Captain Fantastic), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Elizabeth Marvel (Presumed Innocent), Grant Harvey (The Accountant 2) and Devyn Tyler (Snowfall), as well as co-financier QWGmire.

Character details for the supporting players are under wraps. As previously announced, Amanda Seyfried and Scoot McNairy lead the film, where a teacher in an abusive marriage takes a job at a maximum-security prison, falling for a charismatic inmate. The disastrous consequences call into question not only the nature of punishment and retribution, but the very limits of our humanity.

