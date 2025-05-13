MomoCon 2025 Expected Bring Economic Impact of $42.4 Million to Atlanta

MomoCon is expected to have an economic impact of $42.2 million on metro Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend 2025 (according to Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau). More than 60,000 attendees are expected in Atlanta for a weekend of cosplay, animation, gaming, and music. The convention runs from Thursday, May 22 through Sunday, May 25 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

What: MomoCon is a multi-genre convention for fans of all ages, celebrating costuming, comics, gaming, music, visual arts and voice acting. This year marks 20 years of MomoCon in Atlanta.

When: May 22 – 25, 2025, Thursday 2 p.m. – Sunday 5 p.m.

Where: Georgia World Congress Center (Hall B), The Omni Hotel, the Hilton Signia Downtown

Schedule and Details: www.momocon.com

MomoCon is one of the fastest growing “all ages” conventions in the country. In 2024, 56,000 guests converged on the Georgia World Congress Center. In 2025, fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics and Gaming (video games, esports, tabletop, LARP) – from across the U.S. and around the world – are expected to attend and celebrate their passion.

2025 Highlights:

The MomoCon 2025 theme is “90s Retro,” attendees will find a roller skating rink, expanded arcade and online gaming, return of the “Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC)” section. RETURNING! Artist Alley, Exhibitor’s Hall, Panels, Raves and Afterparties, the Cosplay Showcase, Disney Singing Contest, Movie Screenings

Featured Guests – A highlight of MomoCon is the celebrity guests on hand for autographs and special sessions (full list here):

Darryl McDaniels – (From RunDMC) is a comic book and children’s book author who has also started a line of cookies. https://thekingdmc.com/

– (From RunDMC) is a comic book and children’s book author who has also started a line of cookies. https://thekingdmc.com/ Shadia Amin – A Colombian cartoonist from Atlanta (SCAD grad) currently working on graphic novels. https://www.shadiaminart.com/

– A Colombian cartoonist from (SCAD grad) currently working on graphic novels. https://www.shadiaminart.com/ Greg Burnham (Norcross, GA) is a comic book writer who’s created indie comic hits Tuskegee Heirs, The Search For Sadiqah, Little Rock Files and The Story of Solace. His most recent is called “Bridges,” where four super-powered girls band together to save Oakland from a group of evil bio-terrorists.

is a comic book writer who’s created indie comic hits Tuskegee Heirs, The Search For Sadiqah, Little Rock Files and The Story of Solace. His most recent is called “Bridges,” where four super-powered girls band together to save Oakland from a group of evil bio-terrorists. Brian Stelfreeze – Comic book artist and an original member of Atlanta’s Gaijin Studios. Stelfreeze has worked with Marvel, DC and 12 Gauge comics on characters including Batman, The Black Panther, and Catwoman. https://www.instagram.com/stelfreeze/?hl=en

– Comic book artist and an original member of Atlanta’s Gaijin Studios. Stelfreeze has worked with Marvel, DC and 12 Gauge comics on characters including Batman, The Black Panther, and Catwoman. https://www.instagram.com/stelfreeze/?hl=en Daron Nefcy – Creator and Executive Producer of Disney’s “Star vs. the Forces of Evil, Netflix’s “We the People,” and Nick’s “Robot and Monster.” https://www.instagram.com/daronnefcy/?hl=en

– Creator and Executive Producer of Disney’s “Star vs. the Forces of Evil, Netflix’s “We the People,” and Nick’s “Robot and Monster.” https://www.instagram.com/daronnefcy/?hl=en Reed Shannon – Actor, star of Netflix’s “Arcane.” Based in Raleigh, NC https://www.instagram.com/reed.shannon/?hl=en

– Actor, star of Netflix’s “Arcane.” Based in Raleigh, NC https://www.instagram.com/reed.shannon/?hl=en Mick Wingert – Voice actor whose work has appeared in Arcane, What If?, and Kung Fu Panda. IG: @mickwingert

– Voice actor whose work has appeared in Arcane, What If?, and Kung Fu Panda. IG: @mickwingert David Vincent – Voice actor and television producer who’s worked on animation, anime, video games (Resident Evil, Halo, Tekken, Super Street Fighter), and television (“NCIS,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Mentalist”). IG: https://www.instagram.com/davidvincentva/

– Voice actor and television producer who’s worked on animation, anime, video games (Resident Evil, Halo, Tekken, Super Street Fighter), and television (“NCIS,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Mentalist”). IG: https://www.instagram.com/davidvincentva/ Ryō Horikawa – Japanese voice of Vegeta in “Dragon Ball Z,” plus roles as “Saint Seiya” (Andromeda Shun); “Detective CONAN” (Hattori Heiji); and “Mobile Suit Gundam

– Japanese voice of Vegeta in “Dragon Ball Z,” plus roles as “Saint Seiya” (Andromeda Shun); “Detective CONAN” (Hattori Heiji); and “Mobile Suit Gundam Chris Sabat – Veteran voice actor, director, and producer with a résumé that reads like a list of anime’s greatest hits. From the proud Saiyan prince Vegeta and the stoic swordsman Roronoa Zoro to the world’s greatest hero All Might and the slightly tipsy Yami from Black Clover.

MomoCon By the Numbers

MomoCon has grown from a 700 person on-campus event to the largest event in the southeastern U.S. for fans of gaming, animation, cosplay, comics and tabletop games. Attendees will enjoy gaming, costuming (cosplay), meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics, and browse the huge exhibitor’s hall.

Second largest open game hall in the United States. Open non-stop over the weekend, it spans 300,000+ sq. ft. of arcades, Esports stages, PC and LAN gaming, console tournaments and freeplay, board and card gaming, RPGs, and LARP

More than 90,000 sf dedicated to tabletop games, board games, card games, role playing games and miniatures. Want to learn a new game? Instructors are on hand to teach the hottest new games (and old games too)

300,000 sq. feet for celebrity autographs, vendors, workshops, international and indie game developers

Cosplay contests for everything from capturing the spirit of cosplay to best craftsmanship and prop making

Live performances, a lip sync contest, and a Saturday night concert

Registration: Attendees can register for four-day or single day memberships. Four-day memberships are $105 plus fees. Single days range from $50 – $65 (kids 9 and under free). Game tournament registration and separate concert tickets are also available. Details at www.MomoCon.com.