MomoCon Marks 20 Years of Fandom, Community, and Creativity in Atlanta

MomoCon, one of Georgia’s premier fan conventions, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Since its debut in 2005, the event had grown significantly, drawing more than 10,000 to 20,000 attendees annually.

Founded in Georgia, MomoCon highlighted a blend of local and industry talent through panels, guest speakers, and exhibitors. Over two decades, it hosted an impressive lineup of voice actors, artists, and pop culture icons who helped shape the convention’s vibrant legacy.

A unique aspect of MomoCon was its commitment to spotlighting Georgia-based vendors and creators. Organizations such as GHOST, Beltline Cosplay, Atlanta Streaming, and Indie Cluster offered attendees a chance to connect with the local creative community.

While MomoCon maintained strong local roots, its growing reputation attracted national and global brands. Companies like Verizon, Copic, and even DreamWorks Animation — which once showcased a life-sized Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon — established a strong presence at the event.

MomoCon also served as a launchpad for Georgia talent. Indie video game Urchins and Ink, which taught players Japanese, and Boundless, a graphic novel developed into an animated series with help from local artists, were just two examples of the innovation on display.

Beyond the panels and exhibitions, MomoCon featured live events including car shows, cosplay contests, professional wrestling, and themed photo shoots. These interactive experiences fostered a strong sense of community among attendees and became a hallmark of the convention.

Whether fans were drawn to anime, gaming, comics, or pop culture, MomoCon offered a dynamic and inclusive space to celebrate fandom — all while supporting Georgia’s local creative scene.

Credit: Adam Johnson