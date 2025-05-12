‘Othermor’ to Shoot in Atlanta as Twenty-Nine Palms Launches Debut Project at Cannes Market

London-based production and sales company Twenty-Nine Palms Entertainment has announced Othermor as its first development title since the company’s launch last month. The American psychological sci-fi horror film, a debut feature from co-directors Justin Solaiman and Hudson King, will be introduced for global sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Starring Yasmeen Fletcher (Ms. Marvel) and Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Love, Death & Robots, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle), Othermor explores themes of memory, identity, and artificial intelligence. The story follows a young woman suffering from amnesia, trapped in a mysterious Victorian-style chamber with an enigmatic AI caretaker. As she negotiates for the return of her memories, she encounters a haunting doppelganger who may hold the key to her escape.

Produced by The Distorting Mirror, a company focused on genre-driven, emotionally rich storytelling, Othermor blends surreal and psychological horror with timely reflections on the human condition.

“Othermor is a bold and visionary work of storytelling—exactly the kind of innovation the market needs to captivate and grow new audiences,” said Edoardo Bussi of Twenty-Nine Palms Entertainment. “As conversations around artificial intelligence continue to dominate the cultural landscape, Justin’s screenplay stands out for its emotional depth and narrative sophistication.”

The film is produced by Madison Stenner (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Carys Glynne (The Neglected), and executive produced by Edoardo Bussi (Duck Duck Goose, The Last Witness), Tyler Condon (Chief of Station, Valley Girl), and Troy Baker, marking his first executive producer credit. Casting is by Monika Dalman (Pitfall, Amorosa).

“Ms. Marvel was undoubtedly a dream,” said Yasmeen Fletcher. “But I absolutely love indie cinema. Othermor is a completely new kind of indie experience for me, and I’m elated to collaborate creatively with Hudson, Justin, and the entire team.”

“From the moment I read the script, I felt this story was special,” added Troy Baker. “After meeting Justin and Hudson and hearing their vision firsthand, I knew they were committed to making something truly great. Mine is the sort of character an actor dreams of—the kind that makes you tremble with equal parts fear and excitement.”

Othermor is set to begin production later this year in Atlanta.