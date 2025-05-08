Resurgens Gaming secures investment to launch video game accelerator and fund continued growth

Resurgens Gaming, one of North America’s fastest-growing gaming and creator-driven entertainment companies, announced the closing of its Series Seed Plus funding round, securing a seven-figure investment to launch Ghost Launchpad, a video game accelerator and publishing division.

The funding round included participation from executives across video games, sports, music and entertainment and prominent family offices and funds in the southeast, including: · Invest Georgia, a long-term investment program backed by the State of Georgia · Sound Media Ventures

Phoenix Capital Ventures

The family office of Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young

Adam Wexler, founder of PrizePicks

Ashish Mistry, founder of KontrolFreek

Tammy Hurt, Chair of the Recording Academy

Matt Woomer, founder of Blue Mammoth Games, a Ubisoft Company

“We have seen a rapid shift of brands leveraging video games and the creator economy to engage their customers and the addition of Ghost Launchpad will allow Resurgens to continue to be a leader in the space,” said Harris, CEO of Resurgens. “The addition of video game development and publishing to our creator-driven media and live events positions us to better assist leading endemic and non-endemic brands as they integrate into the fastest-growing area of media and entertainment.”

“Resurgens is well positioned within the creator-driven entertainment industry”, says Knox Massey, Executive Director of Invest Georgia. “With this investment and the creation of an accelerator we see economic opportunities for more Georgians to create and publish their own video games.

Ghost Launchpad will leverage Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), which allows developers to create and publish original interactive content at groundbreaking speed, significantly decreasing the time it takes to move games from concept to launch. The accelerator will be located at Resurgens headquarters in Atlanta and led by Brian Grayson, former Vice President at Hi-Rez Studios.

“We see UEFN as a disruptive game creation tool and Fortnite as an emerging publishing platform,” said Grayson. “By partnering with talented developers early, we can apply our industry knowledge and experience to accelerate their growth through rapid iteration and release cycles, getting their games launched faster than ever before.”

Resurgens, which was founded in 2019 by Todd Harris and Nabil Ismail, is a gaming lifestyle and media company that connects brands with a gaming audience via an integrated, community-driven approach. Ghost Launchpad will join Resurgens other industry-leading offerings:

Skillshot , a one-stop shop for experiential live events and livestream production. They provide a turnkey solution of venue, experience design, livestreaming infrastructure, and event

production to deliver exceptional live, virtual, or hybrid events that engage diverse audiences. Skillshot also owns and operates multiple events, including Games Week Georgia, Georgia Esports League, Creator Summit, Esports Summit and more.

Ghost Gaming , a community-driven gaming organization cultivating talent and providing platforms to create engaging branded entertainment partnerships. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional gamers and content creators across multiple titles, including Fortnite, Call of Duty, Valorant and Rocket League.

Resurgens Center , which manages over 100,000 square feet of experiential and production space across Metro Atlanta

Resurgens has seen tremendous growth since its launch and reached multiple significant milestones in the most recent quarter, including:

Over one billion media views delivered for brand partners

85 gaming creators now signed to the management company

37 million followers of brand and creator social media handles

$5M media and livestream production venue build out completed

Video Showcasting the Ghost Launchpad Accelerator Space