SCAD Announces Jon Batiste as 2025 Commencement Speaker

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is delighted to announce Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste as the university’s 2025 commencement speaker at its locations in Savannah and Atlanta . Batiste will address the largest class in university history, consisting of more than 3,800 graduates, and perform live for students, their families, and honored guests. These SCAD graduates represent more than 40 top-ranked programs, including animation, fashion, film and television, interior design, and user experience design.

“I’m honored to speak and perform at SCAD’s commencement ceremonies in both Atlanta and Savannah,” Batiste said. “It’s a gift to connect with and inspire the next generation of creative artists from this globally renowned university.”

SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace will confer degrees to SCAD Savannah and SCADnow graduates on Friday, May 30, at the Savannah Convention Center. The Presidential Conferment of Degrees for SCAD Atlanta graduates will take place on Saturday, May 31, at the Gateway Center Arena. President Wallace will also confer an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree on Batiste.

Talented students from various programs will deliver inspiring speeches and receive recognition from fellow students, family, faculty, staff, and acclaimed industry leaders.

Since 1978, the university’s mission has been to prepare talented students for creative professions. Today, SCAD’s success rate is unmatched. A 2024 study found that 99% of recent SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 12 months of graduation.