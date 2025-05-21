SCAD Atlanta Launches New SCADstory Experience

The Savannah College of Art and Design is excited to announce the opening of SCADstory at SCAD Atlanta. This immersive, 360-degree 4D experience takes guests on a heartfelt journey of dreams and ambition — brought to life through world-class technology and spectacular storytelling. The attraction opened to the public Monday, May 19, as an encore to the successful SCADstory in Savannah.

“The debut of SCADstory Atlanta feels like a homecoming — personally and professionally. After all, it was in Atlanta that I began my journey as a teacher, where the dream of SCAD first took flight. SCADstory brings that dream full circle, inviting guests to witness the wonder, joy, and creative spark that fuel every dream, especially those our brilliant students bring to SCAD. As we celebrate SCAD Atlanta’s 20th anniversary, SCADstory’s immersive 4D experience honors our past and confidently points to the future. Step inside and feel the magic!” states Paula Wallace, SCAD President and Founder.

More than 30 students, alumni, and faculty members representing SCAD’s award-winning degree programs — including themed entertainment design, graphic design, animation, production design, visual effects, acting, interior design, and more — collaborated to create the innovative showcase.

SCADstory Atlanta was also developed in partnership with BRC Imagination Arts, a full-service strategic design and production company that translates brand vision and cultural stories into transformative experiences. This cutting-edge installation harnesses advanced tools from Hollywood, Broadway, and themed entertainment industries to celebrate SCAD’s legacy — a story that continues to inspire. BRC designed the original SCADstory in Savannah and employs several SCAD alumni.

SCAD was the first university in the world to offer an M.F.A. in themed entertainment design, a program that merges set development, live event production, and compelling story crafting. This novel degree program leverages a comprehensive curriculum that explores architecture, new media, film, and live theater, as well as augmented and virtual reality to design attractions from the ground up.

Combining technical mastery with artistic sensibilities, SCAD students become architects of the imagination in the SCAD School of Creative Technology, completing rigorous coursework as they pioneer immersive realities and award-winning attractions, video games, and mobile apps.

SCADstory Atlanta is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 toward student scholarships.

