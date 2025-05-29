SCAD to award Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens honorary degree

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is delighted to announce programming for SCAD 2025 commencement ceremonies, Friday, May 30, at the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah, and Saturday, May 31, at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta.

As the university celebrates the achievements of its 2025 graduates, SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace will present an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in Savannah to Meta vice president of design Joshua To and an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in Atlanta to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Award-winning artist, musician, and composer Jon Batiste will deliver a commencement address and perform at both ceremonies.

“Our happy hive hums with joy this spring as more than 4,200 SCAD Bees — a record — prepare to dance across the commencement stage and fly off to rewarding careers around the world,” President Wallace said. “What I so deeply cherish about SCAD’s commencement is the love you feel, see, and hear, everywhere. From grandparents and parents, to students and siblings, cheers, tears, whoops, hugs, and high-fives celebrate phenomenal creativity, courage, and camaraderie. The world is yours, Bees!”

Outstanding SCAD 2025 graduates will represent more than 40 top-ranked programs, including interactive design and game development, interior design, film and television, fashion, graphic design, and design management. Since its founding in 1978, the university’s mission has been to prepare talented students for creative professions. Today, SCAD’s success rate is unmatched. According to a 2024 study, 99% of recent SCAD graduates reported being employed, pursuing further education, or both within 12 months of graduation. SCAD alumni have found fulfilling careers at Adobe, BMW, Delta Air Lines, Disney, Google, Hasbro, Microsoft, NASA, Ralph Lauren, and more.

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS

SAVANNAH

Valedictorian: Jason Conforti (B.F.A. film and television)

Salutatorian: Lea Bagi (B.F.A. illustration; B.F.A. advertising and branding)

Excelsus Laureate: Carey Lin (M.F.A. service design)

Mace Bearer: Kalani Washington (B.F.A. dramatic writing)

Honorary Degree: Josh To, vice president of design, AR, AI, and wearables at Meta

ATLANTA

Valedictorian: Fallon Perlino (B.F.A. advertising and branding)

Salutatorian: Adriana Colón (B.F.A. graphic design)

Excelsus Laureate: Kourtney Iman King (M.F.A. photography)

Mace Bearer: Lisa Pringle (B.F.A. iIllustration)

Honorary Degree: Andre Dickens, 61st mayor of Atlanta