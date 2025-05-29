South Arts: Southern Circuit Call for Filmmakers

Film submissions for the 2025-2026 Southern Circuit season are now open. Southern Circuit is a touring filmmaker program. Filmmakers who submit a film should be willing to travel across South Arts’ nine-state region for approximately two weeks and participate in screenings, Q&As, and other educational engagements. Touring filmmakers are provided with an honorarium for each screening and a travel stipend intended to cover tour expenses. Each season, Screening Partners select films and filmmakers to tour from a curated shortlist of submitted and invited films. Films are evaluated for consideration based on subject matter and themes, potential programming or partnerships, and the film’s relationship to the South. Film selections are expected to be made in fall 2025.

