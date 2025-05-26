Weekend Box Office Results: Summer Bound For $4.2B After Record $322M Memorial Day Weekend: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Dancing To $180M Holiday High, ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ $77M

What we’re seeing tonight, doesn’t come from Disney or Paramount, rather box office sources, but it appears that $180M is within range for Disney’s Lilo & Stitch after an estimated $47M, -15% from Friday. Even if Lilo finally files in the high $170Ms, big deal. It’s an epic opening record for Memorial Day. Saturday’s haul, a record for Memorial Day weekend, buries that of Top Gun: Maverick‘s Saturday ($38M) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ($37.7M). 3-day looks to be $145M.

Rideback produced Lilo & Stitch after pitching the live action remake to Disney. This was around the time that Rideback was in post-production on Aladdin which it had also pitched to Disney as a live action remake.

