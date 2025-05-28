The 78th Festival de Cannes winners’ list

The Jury of the 78th Festival de Cannes, chaired by French actress Juliette Binoche, surrounded by American actress and filmmaker Halle Berry, Indian director and screenwriter Payal Kapadia, Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani, Congolese director, documentarist and producer Dieudo Hamadi, Korean director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo, Mexican director, screenwriter and producer Carlos Reygadas and American actor Jeremy Strong, presented its winners’ list among the 22 films presented in Competition this year.
Feature Films
Palme d’or
UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT
Jafar PANAHI
Grand Prix
AFFEKSJONSVERDI
(SENTIMENTAL VALUE)
Joachim TRIER
Joint Jury Prize
SIRÂT
Oliver LAXE
SOUND OF FALLING
Mascha SCHILINSKI
Best Director
Kleber MENDONÇA FILHO for O AGENTE SECRETO (THE SECRET AGENT)
Best Screenplay
Jean-Pierre DARDENNE & Luc DARDENNE for JEUNES MÈRES
Best performance by an actress
Nadia MELLITI in LA PETITE DERNIÈRE directed by Hafsia HERZI
Best performance by an actor
Wagner MOURA in O AGENTE SECRETO (THE SECRET AGENT) directed by Kleber MENDONÇA FILHO
Special Award
KUANG YE SHI DAI (RESURRECTION)
Bi GAN
Un Certain Regard
Un Certain Regard Prize
LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)
Diego CÉSPEDES
1st film
Jury Prize
UN POETA (A POET)
Simón MESA SOTO
Best Directing
Arab & Tarzan NASSER
for Once Upon a Time in Gaza
Best Actor
Frank DILLANE
in Urchin directed by Harris Dickinson
Best Actress
Cleo DIÁRA
in O Riso e a Faca (I Only Rest in the Storm) directed by Pedro Pinho
Best Screenplay
PILLION
Harry LIGHTON
1st film
Caméra d’or
Caméra d’or Prize
THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE
Hasan HADI
Directors’ Fortnight
Special Mention
MY FATHER’S SHADOW
Akinola DAVIES JR
Un Certain Regard
La Cinef
First Prize
FIRST SUMMER
Heo GAYOUNG
KAFA, South Korea
Second Prize
12 MOMENTS BEFORE THE FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY
QU Zhizheng
Beijing Film Academy, China
Joint Third Prize
GINGER BOY
Miki TANAKA
ENBU Seminar, Japan
WINTER IN MARCH
Natalia MIRZOYAN
Estonian Academy of Arts, Estonia
Superior Technical Commission
THE CST AWARD FOR BEST ARTIST-TECHNICIAN is presented to Ruben Impens, director of photography, and Stéphane Thiébaut, mixer of ALPHA, directed by Julia Ducournau
The 2025 jury of the CST Award for best Artist-Technician acknowledges the powerful creativity of sound and image in this film, achieved by Ruben Impens, director of photography and Stéphane Thiébaut, mixer, of Alpha directed by Julia Ducournau.
THE CST AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG FEMALE FILM TECHNICIAN is presented to Éponine Momenceau, Director of photography of
CONNEMARA, directed by Alex Lutz
The 2025 jury of the CST Award for best Young, Female Film Technician is proud to present this year’s prize to Éponine Momenceau, director of photography of Connemara directed by Alex Lutz, for the delicacy and subtlety of the work on the images that accompany the film’s story and direction.