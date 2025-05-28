The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

The 78th Festival de Cannes winners’ list

By Staff on Film & TV, News

The Jury of the 78th Festival de Cannes, chaired by French actress Juliette Binoche, surrounded by American actress and filmmaker Halle Berry, Indian director and screenwriter Payal Kapadia, Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani, Congolese director, documentarist and producer Dieudo Hamadi, Korean director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo, Mexican director, screenwriter and producer Carlos Reygadas and American actor Jeremy Strong, presented its winners’ list among the 22 films presented in Competition this year.

Feature Films


Palme d’or

UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT
Jafar PANAHI

Grand Prix

AFFEKSJONSVERDI
(SENTIMENTAL VALUE)
Joachim TRIER

Joint Jury Prize

SIRÂT
Oliver LAXE

SOUND OF FALLING
Mascha SCHILINSKI

Best Director

Kleber MENDONÇA FILHO for O AGENTE SECRETO (THE SECRET AGENT)

Best Screenplay

Jean-Pierre DARDENNE & Luc DARDENNE for JEUNES MÈRES

Best performance by an actress

Nadia MELLITI in LA PETITE DERNIÈRE directed by Hafsia HERZI

Best performance by an actor

Wagner MOURA in O AGENTE SECRETO (THE SECRET AGENT) directed by Kleber MENDONÇA FILHO

Special Award

KUANG YE SHI DAI (RESURRECTION)

Bi GAN

Short Films


Palme d’or

I’M GLAD YOU’RE DEAD NOW
Tawfeek BARHOM

Special Mention

ALI
Adnan AL RAJEEV

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)
Diego CÉSPEDES
1st film

Jury Prize

UN POETA (A POET)
Simón MESA SOTO

Best Directing

Arab & Tarzan NASSER
for Once Upon a Time in Gaza

Best Actor

Frank DILLANE
in Urchin directed by Harris Dickinson

Best Actress

Cleo DIÁRA
in O Riso e a Faca (I Only Rest in the Storm) directed by Pedro Pinho

Best Screenplay

PILLION
Harry LIGHTON
1st film

Caméra d’or

Caméra d’or Prize

THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE
Hasan HADI
Directors’ Fortnight

Special Mention

MY FATHER’S SHADOW
Akinola DAVIES JR
Un Certain Regard

La Cinef

First Prize

FIRST SUMMER
Heo GAYOUNG
KAFA, South Korea

Second Prize

12 MOMENTS BEFORE THE FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY
QU Zhizheng
Beijing Film Academy, China

Joint Third Prize

GINGER BOY
Miki TANAKA
ENBU Seminar, Japan

WINTER IN MARCH
Natalia MIRZOYAN
Estonian Academy of Arts, Estonia

Superior Technical Commission

THE CST AWARD FOR BEST ARTIST-TECHNICIAN is presented to Ruben Impens, director of photography, and Stéphane Thiébaut, mixer of ALPHA, directed by Julia Ducournau

The 2025 jury of the CST Award for best Artist-Technician acknowledges the powerful creativity of sound and image in this film, achieved by Ruben Impens, director of photography and Stéphane Thiébaut, mixer, of Alpha directed by Julia Ducournau.

THE CST AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG FEMALE FILM TECHNICIAN is presented to Éponine Momenceau, Director of photography of
CONNEMARA, directed by Alex Lutz

The 2025 jury of the CST Award for best Young, Female Film Technician is proud to present this year’s prize to Éponine Momenceau, director of photography of Connemara directed by Alex Lutz, for the delicacy and subtlety of the work on the images that accompany the film’s story and direction.

