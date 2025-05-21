The Art of Movie Making Film Festival to come to Atlanta

The Art of Movie Making Film Festival (TAMMFF) is bringing the magic of behind-the-scenes storytelling to Atlanta with its latest Regional Summit this summer. This immersive experience will shine a spotlight on the often-unsung creatives behind film, television, and games.

As the only film festival fully focused on shining a light on those unsung creatives, designers, and craftspeople working behind the scenes in film, TV, and gaming, the TAMMFF Regional Summits are a unique opportunity for people within the sector to come together, share insights, and expand their network. Following successful stops across the country, TAMMFF is now bringing its traveling summit to Atlanta for another unforgettable gathering.

Taking place from June 20-22: A meetup will be held 8:30 – 10:00 at Joystick Gamebar on Friday. Screenings and Q&A will be held at the Look Cinema in Brookhaven on Saturday. And vendors, demos and presentations will be held at the summit in a location TBA on Sunday – vendor spots are available.

TAMMFF is inviting filmmakers and behind-the-scenes creatives to submit their work now for a chance to be included in the curated screening block. Open to all disciplines related to those roles often overlooked, the Atlanta Regional Summit is a chance for vendors and speakers to showcase their skills and lead engaging conversations.

Laura Thorne, Executive Producer at The Art of Movie Making Film Festival added, “We can’t wait to head to Atlanta! The city is currently a powerhouse for production and creativity, and we are excited to be shining a light on the vibrant local talent that’s based here. As always, our mission is to create a space for these artists to shine, and we are inviting everyone interested in supporting BTS talent to participate with us.”

For more information and to submit your screening project, visit https://filmfreeway.com/tammff