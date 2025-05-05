Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Thunderbolts*’ Settles At $76M Opening, ‘Sinners’ Full Of Grace With $33M, ‘Rust’ Not Good

Thunderbolts* at a $76M opening, isn’t the most stellar of Disney Marvel Studios’ openings, but, heck, this is significantly better than the start of summer a year ago when Universal’s original action romcom, The Fall Guy, fell on his face with a $27.7M start. With a $162.1M global opening, Thunderbolts* is just $3M shy of where we forecasted. The movie cost before P&A, $180M.

There can be agita in the industry when a movie doesn’t exactly wow and kick off summer with a $100M-plus opening, however Thunderbolts* start isn’t anything to worry about knowing that Memorial Day is teed up for a possible record-breaking 4-day weekend with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch eyeing at least $120M and Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at $80M+.

