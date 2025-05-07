Trilith Institute Expands 2025 Script to Screen Summer Camps with Key Partnerships, Scholarships, and Media Support

The Trilith Institute is excited to announce new partnerships and expanded access to its 2025 Script to Screen Summer Camp Series, a hands-on film and animation program for middle and high school students. Through partnerships with Comcast, Chick-fil-A, YMCA of Metro Atlanta, and WABE, the Institute is broadening its mission to inspire and equip the next generation of storytellers.

Comcast has signed on as the presenting sponsor of the High School Animation Camp Series, underscoring its commitment to innovation, technology, and creative education. Driven by a passion for storytelling and a mission to empower young creators, Comcast’s support will elevate the three-part animation series, covering Writing and Storyboarding, Key Animation, and Ink & Paint. Participating students will gain hands-on experience with professional tools while working alongside industry experts to bring their animated stories to life.

This year, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta will bring 25 students to participate in Trilith Institute’s summer camp through a scholarship initiative aimed at creating equitable access to creative career paths.

WABE comes on board as the official media sponsor of Script to Screen Summer Camp. Through this partnership, WABE will help amplify the voices of participating students and highlight the impact of the program across metro Atlanta, sharing stories that reflect the creativity, talent, and diversity of Georgia’s young filmmakers.

These new partners join Chick-fil-A, who has supported the Script to Screen summer camp series since 2023.

“This year’s partnerships are helping us deepen our community reach and offer more students a direct path into Georgia’s film and television industry,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, President and CEO of Trilith Institute. “Whether they’re writing a script, learning animation skills, directing on set, or editing a final cut, our campers are developing real-world skills that can shape their future.”

Held at Trilith Institute in Fayetteville, Georgia, the Script to Screen Summer Camp Series offers a variety of sessions in filmmaking, animation, screenwriting, and post-production. Campers work alongside industry professionals and use industry-standard tools to bring their stories to life. The summer series will conclude with a public screening at the Script to Screen Film Festival, where students share their finished projects with family, friends, and the broader community.

Standard pricing is $650 per session. Registration is now open at TrilithInstitute.org.

Watch the 2024 Camp Sizzle Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ZkwumJwOL0s