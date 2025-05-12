Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Thunderbolts*’ Simmers $33M 2nd Frame; ‘Sinners’ Strong $21M 4th Weekend

After previous Friday and Saturday updates: Disney/Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is lower than expected with a $33M second weekend, but still a great hold for an MCU title, -55%, which isn’t that far from Shang-Chi‘s -54% and certainly better than Captain America: Brave New World‘s -68%. The Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Hannah John-Kamen Marvel ensemble currently stands at $128.4M, which is $12.7M behind Captain America Brave New World through ten days, however, it feels like, particularly with Memorial Day weekend coming up, and the summer moviegoing of it all that this MCU title can catapult past that pic’s $200.7M final. Thunderbolts* is $10.3M ahead of Eternals at the ten-day point, which ended its run at $164.8M. Remember, Disney movies have long theatrical windows. Deadpool & Wolverine had a 67-day window to PVOD.

Because Thunderbolts* and the Warner titles lost a tad bit of steam in comparison to what we were seeing earlier this weekend, the entire marketplace is now looking to do an estimated $86.7M, which is -10% from a year ago, that frame boosted by Disney/20th Century Studios’ opening of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with $58.4M.

