5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025

On May 28, Billboard released the Billboard Boxscore Midyear 2025 Report to break down the biggest tours, venues, and promoters from Oct. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Coldplay, Shakira, Seventeen, Eagles, and Paul McCartney took the top five tour slots, grossing more than $600 million with over 4.3 million attendees.

Top-grossing venues in the U.S. included Sphere, in Las Vegas (ranked first for 15,001 or more capacity, excluding stadiums); Dickies Arena in Fort Worth (ranked third in the world for 10,001-15,000 capacity); Radio City Music Hall in New York (ranked first for 5,001-10,000 capacity); Fox Theatre in Atlanta (ranked first for 2,501-5,000 capacity); and Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas (first for 2,500 or less capacity); along with Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ranking fourth in the world.

