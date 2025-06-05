A Snapshot of the Film Slate Now in Georgia

In good news for the Peach State, it seems like Georgia is working its way back into steady business and is potentially ahead of the film and television pack across the country.

In mid-May, a Variety report entitled “Georgia Maintains Status as Top Production Hub in the Face of Industry Slowdowns” intimated that the state’s wealth of world-class production studios, locally based professional crew members, and of course – well-attended-to film tax incentive – mean that we’re all-systems-go for active productions.

Here are just a few of the projects filming in Georgia right now or getting ready to in the summer months to come. Note: it’s not only Georgia-based organizations and publications that are talking about the Peach State’s busy slate of productions. It’s Deadline, Variety, and pretty much everybody else across the country and around the world.

Read more at Funwoody