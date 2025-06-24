After premiere, “Going Postal” returns for an encore screening at the National Infantry Museum

Following a sold-out red carpet premiere on May 24th that left audiences laughing, crying, and craving more, the heartfelt dramedy Going Postal is back for one last pilot episode screening. This encore event will be held on Friday, June 27th, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the National Infantry Museum, where over 230 guests packed the house last month for what has already been called “a movement, not just a story.”

Created by visionary writer-director Zack Collins — a sitting circuit and family court judge — Going Postal delivers a grounded, emotionally resonant look at the pressures inside a modern Black blended family, seen through the eyes of a mailman carrying more than he can handle.

The buzz surrounding the pilot has been electric. From community leaders and critics to local influencers, social media has exploded with praise:

“A strong message with a lot of heart… filmed in Columbus and Phenix City with local filmmakers!” – Andy Carpenter, Film Producer “You know it’s going to be good when you can’t wait to see the rest!” – LaRae Dixon Moore, Columbus Attorney “Everything about this production was superb… will excite audiences around the world.” – Michael “Soul” Muhammad, Radio Personality

The premiere brought out more than just applause — it brought out pride. With red carpet energy and local stars from the Columbus Phenix City area lighting up the screen, the pilot feels like a Hollywood production shot on an indie budget in just five days. Zack Collins not only directed and wrote the show, but also served as Show Runner, editor, colorist, and music supervisor.

Now, due to overwhelming demand, audiences get one final chance to see what everyone’s talking about before Going Postal moves into the next phase of development.

Encore Screening of GOING POSTAL

Friday, June 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM

National Infantry Museum – Columbus, GA

THIS SHOW IS SOLD OUT

Going Postal is presented by Philmwurks in association with Last Caress Productions and Mud Films.