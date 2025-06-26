Alliance Theatre Announces Brandon Kahn As Its Next Managing Director

After conducting a thorough national search, Alliance Theatre is pleased to announce that Brandon Kahn has been chosen as the new Managing Director of the Alliance Theatre, beginning August 1, 2025. Kahn steps into the position previously held by Mike Schleifer for 11 years, who announced his departure in March to become the next Managing Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Kahn brings to his new role more than two decades of theater management experience in a variety of company leadership and stage management positions, playing a key part in developing world premiere works that transferred to Broadway and beyond.

Since 2018, Kahn has served as the General Manager of Alley Theatre, where he focused on improving operational systems to enhance the workplace environment for all of those involved. He was instrumental in multiple transfer productions from Born with Teeth that will play in the West End this fall, to Cambodian Rock Band, which was a multi-city co-production, and the recently announced Off-Broadway transfers of Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium and Torera. Prior to his tenure at Alley Theatre, Kahn worked with the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts for six seasons as Producing Manager, Associate Line Producer, and Resident Production Stage Manager. During his time at Williamstown, three productions moved to major New York City not-for-profits, including Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living, and five productions transitioned to Broadway. Kahn also worked as a freelance stage manager for ten years where he worked on five Broadway shows, six Off-Broadway shows and many regional productions. He is on the Board and was chosen as Secretary for the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) and has served on multiple committees and as a mentor in the LORT EDI Mentorship Program.

“We cannot wait to welcome Brandon to Atlanta and to the Alliance Theatre,” said Jennings Hertz Artistic Directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses in a joint statement. “He brings not only a depth of professional experience to the job, but a genuine and enthusiastic belief in our particular mission and community. His expertise and aspirational outlook are the perfect match for the Alliance and this city, as we continue to imagine bold new ways to grow our impact both here at home and on the national stage.”

“Being named the next Managing Director of the Alliance Theatre is truly a dream come true. I’m humbled and honored to step into this role in partnership with Christopher and Tinashe—two of the most visionary Artistic Directors working today,” said Kahn. “The Alliance’s programming is bold, inspiring, and deeply resonant, and I can’t wait to help bring more exciting work to life. With its rich history as a national leader in American theater, the Alliance is uniquely positioned to shape the future of the field. I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated staff, board, Woodruff Arts Center, and the vibrant Atlanta community to ensure the Alliance continues to thrive and inspire for generations to come.”

The Alliance’s national executive search was led by Corps Team, with support from the leadership of the Woodruff Arts Center and a search committee comprised of members of the Alliance Theatre Board of Directors. Kahn will relocate to Atlanta with his wife Jennifer Kahn, founder of Scenery Bags, and their two sons, Hudson and Judah.