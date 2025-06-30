Amazon’s Faith-Based Series ‘It’s Not Like That’ Rounds Out Cast With 5 Series Regulars

Amazon MGM Studios has rounded out its core cast for faith-based drama series It’s Not Like That with Caleb Baumann (Parish), Cary Christopher (Days Of Our Lives), and newcomers Leven Miranda, Cassidy Paul and Liv Lindell joining as series regulars. They join series leads Erinn Hayes, Scott Foley and J.R. Ramirez.

Created by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, who also serve as showrunners, It’s Not Like That follows Lori (Hayes), who is freshly divorced with two teens. Malcolm’s (Foley) a minister and recently widowed dad of three. Their families once did everything together, but now Lori and Malcolm must navigate their newly minted singledom, parenthood and the complexities of Malcolm being a modern-day minister. Is this the beginning of a love story? It’s not like that. Or is it?

