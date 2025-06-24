“American Deadbolt” premieres as first film shot at Athena Studios

The recent red carpet premiere of “American Deadbolt” was a sold-out success. This “Filmed in Georgia” certified independent film, made by screenwriter and director Bryan Redding, has been long anticipated, having overcome hurdles like the Screen Actors Guild strike (the movie was one of the few films to receive a waiver from SAG) and a windstorm that knocked out power for several days.

In addition to Redding, producers Chris Hines and Clint Ross crafted “American Deadbolt” as a July Fourth terrorist attack on a restaurant. Employees and the owner (played by Jeff Fahey) hide in a restaurant safe room, but “as soon as they lock the door, they discover the greatest threat might be locked in there with them,” Redding said. “The idea arose from the aftermath of Jan. 6 and seeing how divided the country is. I was kind of pouring out my frustrations with that.”

The film, the first to be shot at the new Athena Studios in Athens, Georgia, was crewed by locals, including interns from the University of Georgia’s film program and Georgia post-production support from Moonshine Post-Production and Boom Post Audio. The talent (other than Fahey) was Georgia-based and included Clifton Duncan, Jade Fernandez, Laura Slade Wiggins and Jayson Warner Smith. “This film wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t for the incredible talent on this stage,” Redding said during a Q&A with the cast after the showing. “And they are helping us put Athens on the map as an independent filmmaking destination!”

Chris Hines described how bringing Fahey from Los Angeles to be in the cast elevated the performance of all talent to a new level. “Something just clicked between him and the cast,” Hines said, and during the Q&A, the cast, to a person, agreed. Redding said involving a career talent like Fahey was a key strategy he learned years ago. “And Fahey loved Athens,” Hines went on, “and he asked if he could stay over for a few nights to soak Athens in, to which I said, ‘Do I have to pay for that?’ The answer was yes.”

Look for “American Deadbolt” in an art house theater near you, as it now goes on tour around Georgia as part of the new “Filmed in Georgia” initiative. The initiative is recognizing the work of independent films written, produced, staffed and funded in Georgia.

Lora Hogan, executive director of the initiative, said “It is exciting to help get ‘American Deadbolt’ off the ground! Working with art house theaters around the state, we will be providing a support network and launch pad for Georgia film, talent and investment.”