Behind-the-Scenes Film Festival Highlights Stunt Talent, VO Stars and Rising Filmmakers

The Art of Movie Making Film Festival (TAMMFF) brings its Regional Summit to Atlanta from June 20–22, with a program focused entirely on the creatives who make movies, TV, and game video happen—but never walk the red carpet. Now in its fourth year, TAMMFF is the only national festival dedicated to behind-the-scenes creatives, and this Atlanta stop highlights some of the industry’s most essential and least recognized talent.

Featured Artists & Programming Highlights

Terry T. Miles , director of I Want Her (currently in the media spotlight), will show a partial screening and Q&A with the crew’s contributions including the intimacy coordinator.

Sarah Irwin , professional stunt performer credited with Thunderbolts, Loki, Agatha All Along, Gotham, and The Family Plan, will join the summit to discuss the physical and creative demands of her role as a top-tier stunt double in major studio projects.

Jill Perry , voiceover actor and Atlanta-based coach, known for work with NASA, Marriott, and Arby’s, will share insight on the growing field of voiceover work. With over 200 eLearning modules under her belt and decades of experience in stage and commercial acting, Jill also trains aspiring voice talent at the Atlanta Voiceover Studio.

Schedule of Events

Friday, June 20 | 8:30–10:00 PM Opening Meetup – Joystick Gamebar, informal networking with speakers, guests, and creatives.

Saturday, June 21 | 12:00–5:00 PM Film Screenings + Filmmaker Q&A – Look Cinema, Brookhaven. Featuring selected works by behind-the-scenes artists and a spotlight on I Want Her.

Sunday, June 22 | Time & Location TBA Main Summit + Vendor Showcase – Includes live demos from major ATL-based industry contributors:

○ Trilith Institute – known for its work supporting local production pipelines

○ Shrunk 3D Props – on site with their demo trailer showcasing how physical and digital prop creation is transforming film sets

“TAMMFF isn’t about Hollywood celebrities,” said Laura Thorne, Executive Producer. “It’s about spotlighting the artists who create the magical worlds that feed our imaginations.”