Columbus Film “Going Postal” Sells-Out IMAX Crowd at National Infantry Museum

Locally produced television series “Going Postal” is set to pack the National Infantry Museum’s IMAX theater for a second sold-out public screening, highlighting the growing independent film scene in Columbus. The pilot, directed by Judge Zack Collins and produced by Ty Manns, has been submitted to several film festivals, including the Austin Film Festival, as creators shop the project to potential distributors.

The production features a mix of local and experienced talent, including Columbus natives Vanessa Roberts and Joshua L. Eady. Roberts, a University of Georgia graduate with SAG-AFTRA credentials, spent a decade performing on New York stages and five years in Los Angeles working on projects including “Independence Day” and “Truth About Cats and Dogs.” Eady is known for his roles in “Den of Thieves” and “Escape Plan 2: Hades.”

The production also features young actor Holdyn Humphries, known for upcoming horror films “Friday the 13th: Blood Loss” and “Halloween ’63.”

Producer Paul Rowe said the repeat sellout demonstrates Columbus’ escalating independent film scene.