Discover Dunwoody Highlights Slean Peavy, The Monthly Distinguished Production Associate for June

By Staff on Features, News

At the heart of every successful film production is a team of professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes. These individuals bring creative visions to life, often without receiving the recognition they deserve. That’s why Discover Dunwoody created the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program, a monthly initiative that shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the film and entertainment industry.

For the month of June, we are proud to honor Slean Peavy, a Dunwoody native whose career is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the power of storytelling.

Read more at Funwoody

