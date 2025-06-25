Dominique Thorne calls release of metro Atlanta-shot ‘Ironheart’ ‘divine timing’

When Dominique Thorne came to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville in June 2022 to begin shooting Disney+’s new series “Ironheart,” the world of film and TV was far different.

Georgia was a hot spot for big-budget movies and Marvel was pumping out TV shows and films with abandon. But the actors and writers strike in 2023 slowed production, film tax credit incentives in Europe became more enticing and Marvel severely cut back on its production after several films and TV shows underperformed.

And Marvel took its time getting “Ironheart” to Disney+, finally introducing the limited series Tuesday with three episodes followed by three more July 1.

