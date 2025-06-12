Entertainment leaders from Nashville and Atlanta unite for “Drop-In” event

Georgia Entertainment’s highly anticipated “Nashville Drop-In” event, held June 10, 2025, brought together senior entertainment executives from Atlanta and Nashville, fostering new partnerships and strengthening existing collaborations between two of North America’s fastest-growing creative communities.

Pictures below, reel here.

The exclusive gathering took place at the Fifth Third Center, hosted at the offices of Hall Booth Smith P.C. The evening culminated with a private Skyview concert on the 30th floor, offering attendees panoramic views of downtown Nashville while enjoying performances by The Woods, featuring special guests Amber and Obe.

“Atlanta and Nashville have many common challenges and opportunities, especially within the evolving entertainment industry,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “The natural synergy between Nashville’s music heritage and Atlanta’s expanding entertainment ecosystem created the perfect environment for meaningful connections and new business relationships.”

“Collaboration between Georgia and Tennessee entertainment industries is both strategically and culturally significant, with the potential to elevate the Southeast’s influence in the national and global entertainment landscape,” championed Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “A special thanks to the team at Hall Booth Smith for hosting the event and to Nashville’s Andrew Weaver and Anastasia Brown for their support to make it a success.”