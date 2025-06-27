Georgia Entertainment + SET Host Global Industry Leaders at Assembly Studios – Pictures & Recap

On June 26, 2025, Georgia Entertainment partnered with SET the Show to host a premier industry event spotlighting the state’s production infrastructure and creative economy. Presenting and supporting partners, Discover Dekalb, Enterprise, Hyatt, Sonesta and IHG participated in a curated experience bringing together top entertainment buyers, executives, and creators from around the world to see firsthand why Georgia continues to rise as a global content hub.

The day began at the state-of-the-art Assembly Studios in Dekalb, one of the nation’s most expansive production campuses. Attendees were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the 135-acre facility, including access to the Universal Production Services shops, where cutting-edge gear and support services are provided for top-tier productions.

Discover DeKalb officials were on hand to share their ongoing work fostering growth in the county’s creative sector through strategic partnerships and business development. Dekalb Entertainment Commission’s presence reinforced the county’s commitment to positioning the region as a premier destination for production and innovation.

“The strength of Georgia’s entertainment industry lies in its spirit of collaboration. Events like this showcase how studios, government agencies, and creative professionals work hand-in-hand to build something truly world-class. We remain deeply committed to supporting the growth, innovation, and long-term success of the creative industries across our region,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment.

Following the tour, guests gathered at the Studio A Café for a networking “Lunch & Learn” session featuring notable guest speakers who offered insights on global buying trends, infrastructure demands, and creative collaborations.

The experience concluded with a VIP cocktail mixer held at the Thompson Hotel Atlanta – Buckhead, where industry leaders continued discussions sparked earlier in the day.

The event successfully demonstrated Georgia’s unmatched blend of top-tier infrastructure, strategic public-private partnerships, and a flourishing creative economy ready for continued global growth.

Watch the recap reel here.