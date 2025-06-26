Georgia Entertainment to again collaborate with SCADpro on ‘The Creative Economy Journal’

Georgia Entertainment has announced its continued partnership with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and its innovative SCADpro program to design the 2026 issue of “The Creative Economy Journal.”

This marks the second collaboration between the organizations, building on their successful partnership for the 2025 issue. The previous edition represented an evolution in the journal’s design approach, seamlessly integrating business insights with sophisticated fashion-forward aesthetics and luxury design elements.

“This edition is more than just a continuation—it will reflect the convergence of today’s most dynamic creative industries. Every page embodies our commitment to championing the next generation of visionary creators, and we’ve poured our hearts into crafting a design and curating a narrative that speaks to both innovation and inspiration,” states Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment and co-publisher of “The Creative Economy Journal.”

Launched in 2023, “The Creative Economy Journal” is an annual printed publication that examines Georgia’s creative industries and their vital contribution to the state’s economy while highlighting opportunities for emerging creative professionals. The 2025 issue concentrated on education within Georgia’s creative sectors.

“We distribute the journal in a manner that is targeted, intentional and impactful,” said Randy Davidson, CEO & founder of Georgia Entertainment. “In addition to reaching the most influential Georgians, recipients include leading creators, directors, producers, policymakers and top entertainment executives across the globe. Many of whom receive personalized copies with their names embossed on the cover. The publication is also circulated internationally at major cultural and industry events such as Cannes, Sundance, SXSW and other key gatherings throughout the year, ensuring it reaches those shaping the future of film, fashion, gaming, music, design and media.”

Strategically aligned with Atlanta’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the upcoming issue of the Creative Economy Journal will delve into the dynamic convergence of sports, entertainment and creativity. This edition will spotlight how evolving technologies—such as AI-driven analytics, immersive fan experiences and innovative monetization strategies—are revolutionizing content creation, audience engagement and revenue models within Georgia and beyond.

“Last year our students were able to make a big impact with their innovative redesign of the Georgia Entertainment Creative Economy Journal,” said Maken Payne, executive director of SCAD Partnerships. “After seeing their work travel the world this past year, we are thrilled to once again contribute to this invaluable production resource.”